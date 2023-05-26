Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of WTA’s tournament in Morocco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 6th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinals of the WTA’s Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republican Olympic Committee.

Argentinian Julia Riera ranked 195th in the world routed Putintseva in a three-set match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

During the match, the Kazakhstani served no aces and made two double faults.

Riera will face Austrian Julia Grabher in the semifinals of the tournament.



