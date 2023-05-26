Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of WTA’s tournament in Morocco

    26 May 2023, 13:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 6th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinals of the WTA’s Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republican Olympic Committee.

    Argentinian Julia Riera ranked 195th in the world routed Putintseva in a three-set match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

    During the match, the Kazakhstani served no aces and made two double faults.

    Riera will face Austrian Julia Grabher in the semifinals of the tournament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Constitutional reform processes in Kazakhstan, Mongolia discussed by European Parliament
    Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia
    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time
    Kazakhstani track riders earn gold in Hong Kong
    Popular
    1 Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand
    3 President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
    4 Italy has highest male NEET rate in EU - Eurostat
    5 Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing