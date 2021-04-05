Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of WTA rankings Top 30

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 April 2021, 11:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the top 30 of the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player Elena Rybakina is still 23rd in the world, according to the updated weekly rankings.

Unlike Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan slid three spots down from number 28 to number 31.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas climbed one spot up to number 88 of the WTA rankings.

Ashleigh Barty remains the top player in the world. She is followed by Naomi Osaka of Japan and Simona Halep of Romania placed 2nd and 3rd, accordingly.

Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan lost one spot in the updated women’s doubles rankings falling to number 78. Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva are ranked 136th and 191st, respectively.


