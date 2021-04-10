Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's Putintseva out of Volvo Car Open in Charleston

    10 April 2021, 13:21

    CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM – 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the 2021 WTA Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match Putintseva took on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro ranked 91st in the world. The Kazakhstani won the first set, but then subsequently lost the final two 7-6, 5-7, 1-6 in 2 h 52 minutes. Kovinic took their head-to-head rivalry to 1-2.

    During the match the 26-year-old Putintseva fired four aces, while Kovinic hit five aces.

    Danka Kovinic will clash with world number 28 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the semifinal match.

    Earlier it was reported that Putintseva stunned her compatriot Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana