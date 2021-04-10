Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Putintseva out of Volvo Car Open in Charleston

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2021, 13:21
Kazakhstan's Putintseva out of Volvo Car Open in Charleston

CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM – 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the 2021 WTA Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match Putintseva took on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro ranked 91st in the world. The Kazakhstani won the first set, but then subsequently lost the final two 7-6, 5-7, 1-6 in 2 h 52 minutes. Kovinic took their head-to-head rivalry to 1-2.

During the match the 26-year-old Putintseva fired four aces, while Kovinic hit five aces.

Danka Kovinic will clash with world number 28 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the semifinal match.

Earlier it was reported that Putintseva stunned her compatriot Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year