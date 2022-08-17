Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of Cincinnati
17 August 2022 10:06

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva out of Cincinnati

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – World N°38 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan crashed out of the Western and Southern Open opening round in Cincinnati in the U.S. with the prize fund of over $2,5 million, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opener Putintseva faced world N°24 American Madison Keys and lost in straight sets 5-7, 3-6. The Kazakhstani made two double faults and hit no aces.

Keys is set to clash with Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second-round match of the tournament.

Recall that another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked 25th in the world downed Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the first round of the Western and Southern Open and is set to take on former world number one Spaniard Garine Muguruza.


Photo: www.sports.kz

