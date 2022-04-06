Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva off to good start in Charleston

    6 April 2022, 12:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World Nº 46 Yulia Putintseva has had a successful start at the WTA's Credit One Charleston Open by propelling to the second round of the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round the 27-year-old Putintseva eliminated American Robin Anderson in straight sets 6-2, 7-6. Next the Kazakhstani will face another American athlete world Nº47 Amanda Anisimova seeded 15th at the tournament.

    Anisimova stunned American Sachia Vickery 6-0, 7-5 in their respective opener.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina is set to kick off her Charleston campaign in the second round where she will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

    This year’s prize pool of the tournament stands at $888,636.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult