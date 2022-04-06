Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva off to good start in Charleston

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2022, 12:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World Nº 46 Yulia Putintseva has had a successful start at the WTA's Credit One Charleston Open by propelling to the second round of the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round the 27-year-old Putintseva eliminated American Robin Anderson in straight sets 6-2, 7-6. Next the Kazakhstani will face another American athlete world Nº47 Amanda Anisimova seeded 15th at the tournament.

Anisimova stunned American Sachia Vickery 6-0, 7-5 in their respective opener.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina is set to kick off her Charleston campaign in the second round where she will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

This year’s prize pool of the tournament stands at $888,636.


