Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva off to a good start at Indian Wells Masters

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2022, 17:14
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva off to a good start at Indian Wells Masters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva won in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva won over American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-2.

Putintseva is to face off against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina paired with Haddad Maia of Brazilia lost to Russian Vera Zvonareva and German Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-7, 8-10.

Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina is to take on Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, who is ranked 58th in the world, in the second round match at the Indian Wells Masters.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan