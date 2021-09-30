Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva marches on at WTA 250 Astana Open

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 September 2021, 10:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Top seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan continues her confident run at the WTA’s Astana Open 2021 after the second-round win, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second-round match world number 47 Putintseva needed 1h 15 minutes to route 23-year-old Belarusian Vera Lapko in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The Kazakhstani snatched the initiative from the very first minutes of the match.

It is worth mentioning that Putintseva was stronger than Lapko at the 2020 U.S. Open eliminating the later in straight sets as well.

Recall that the Kazakhstani stunned Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia in the opening round of the WTA250 tournament in Nur-Sultan.

In the quarterfinal Putintseva will clash with Russian Anastasia Gasanova who edged out 5th-seeded Ana Konjuh of Croatia in their respective second-round match.


