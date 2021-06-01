Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva loses 2021 Roland Garros opener

1 June 2021, 18:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 43rd by the WTA, has been defeated by world’s 26th seed Tunisian Ons Jabeur 5-7, 2-6 in the first round-match of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In 1 hour and 19 minutes Putintseva made three double faults, and saved four break points, while her opponent Jabeur hit three aces, made two double faults, and saved seven break points. Both players’ personal encounters are tied at 2:2.

Next Tunisian Ons Jabeur will face Astra Sharma of Australia or Irina Maria Bara of Romania.


