    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva fails to reach Rome quarterfinal

    13 May 2022, 11:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World N°40 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has wrapped up her Rome campaign at the Internationali BNL d’Italia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the third-round match of the tournament Putintseva lost to 9th-seeded Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in straight sets 3-6, 2-6. The Tunisian athlete needed an hour to send Putintseva home.

    During the match the 27-year-old Kazakhstani hit no aces and made four double faults.

    Recall that Putintseva edged out world N°10 Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and Slovenian Kaja Juvan in the second and first rounds of the tournament, respectively.

    Another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina was also defeated by Swiss Jil Teichmann in the third round of the the Internationali BNL d’Italia in Rome.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
