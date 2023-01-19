Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva exits 2023 Australian Open women’s singles event

19 January 2023, 13:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva suffered loss in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Czech Karolina Pliskova bounced past the world number 47 from Kazakhstan eliminating her in straight sets 6-0, 7-5.

Ranked 31st in the world, Pliskova will face the winner of Varvara Gracheva vs Lucrezia Stefanini second-round showdown.

As for Putintseva, she is expected to play with Sofia Kenin in the women’s doubles event against Spanish Cristina Bucsa and Japanese Makoto Ninomiya.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik crashed out from the men’s singles first-round match of the Grand Slam tournament in Australia.

Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan in the women’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open.

Photo: ktf.kz

