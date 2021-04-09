Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan's Putintseva eases into Volvo Car Open quarterfinal

    9 April 2021, 12:31

    CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM – 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has propelled to the quarterfinals of the WTA Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    In the third-round Putintseva faced Garbine Muguruza from Spain who retired in the middle of the match due to a leg injury.

    In the quarterfinal the Kazakhstani will take on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

    Earlier it was reported that Putintseva stunned her compatriot Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match.

    Two more representatives of Kazakhstan - Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova crashed out of the first round of the 2021 Volvo Car Open earlier.

    The prize pool of the tournament in Charleston exceeds $565,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana