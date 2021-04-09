Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Putintseva eases into Volvo Car Open quarterfinal

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2021, 12:31
CHARLESTON. KAZINFORM – 11th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has propelled to the quarterfinals of the WTA Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

In the third-round Putintseva faced Garbine Muguruza from Spain who retired in the middle of the match due to a leg injury.

In the quarterfinal the Kazakhstani will take on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Earlier it was reported that Putintseva stunned her compatriot Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match.

Two more representatives of Kazakhstan - Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova crashed out of the first round of the 2021 Volvo Car Open earlier.

The prize pool of the tournament in Charleston exceeds $565,000.


