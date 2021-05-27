Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva eases into Internationaux de Strasbourg quarterfinal

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2021, 15:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has booked a quarterfinal spot at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize fund exceeding $235,000, Kazinform has learnt Olympic.kz.

In the second round the 4th-seeded Kazakhstani was leading 2-0 in the first set when her opponent Swiss Jil Teichmann retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the opener Putintseva stunned Swedish Rebecca Peterson ranked 59th in the world in a three-set match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakhstani will take on Magda Linette of Poland seeded 8th at the tournament.

It bear to remind that Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was upset by French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament. Garcia defeated the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.


