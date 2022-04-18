Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva, Diyas up in WTA Singles Rankings

    18 April 2022, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her spot in the Top 20 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 22-year-old Rybakina is ranked 19th in the updated WTA Singles rankings. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Dyas moved one spot up to N°51 and N°112, accordingly.

    Iga Swiatek continues to dominate the WTA Singles Rankings. She is followed by Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Spanish Paula Badosa.

    Czech Katerina Siniakova tops the WTA Doubles Rankings. Ranked second is another Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova. Belgian Elise Mertens is placed 3rd in the world.

    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina are at N°20 and N°54, respectively.


