Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva, Diyas up in WTA Singles Rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 April 2022, 14:12
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva, Diyas up in WTA Singles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her spot in the Top 20 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Rybakina is ranked 19th in the updated WTA Singles rankings. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Dyas moved one spot up to N°51 and N°112, accordingly.

Iga Swiatek continues to dominate the WTA Singles Rankings. She is followed by Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Spanish Paula Badosa.

Czech Katerina Siniakova tops the WTA Doubles Rankings. Ranked second is another Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova. Belgian Elise Mertens is placed 3rd in the world.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina are at N°20 and N°54, respectively.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan