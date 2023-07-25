Kazakhstan’s Putintseva, Danilina, Zhukayev off to good start in Germany and Ecuador

HAMBURG. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the WTA 250 Hamburg European Open in Germany, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Putintseva seeded 6th at the tournament stunned French Elsa Jacquemot in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. She will face German Jule Niemeier in the next round.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Alexandra Panova eliminated Italian Nuria Brancaccio and Greek Despina Papamichail in the opening round of the doubles event at the tournament. They will take on Austrian duo Melanie Klaffner and Sinja Kraus in the quarterfinals.

7th-seeded Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the ATP Challenger de Salinas in Ecuador by routing Brazilian Pedro Boscardin Dias in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.