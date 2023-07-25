Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva, Danilina, Zhukayev off to good start in Germany and Ecuador

    25 July 2023, 15:14

    HAMBURG. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the WTA 250 Hamburg European Open in Germany, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Putintseva seeded 6th at the tournament stunned French Elsa Jacquemot in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. She will face German Jule Niemeier in the next round.

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina paired with Alexandra Panova eliminated Italian Nuria Brancaccio and Greek Despina Papamichail in the opening round of the doubles event at the tournament. They will take on Austrian duo Melanie Klaffner and Sinja Kraus in the quarterfinals.

    7th-seeded Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reached the second round of the ATP Challenger de Salinas in Ecuador by routing Brazilian Pedro Boscardin Dias in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open
    Astana beats Ludogorets in Europe League home match
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev skyrockets in ATP Rankings
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people