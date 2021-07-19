Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva claims Hungarian Grand Prix title

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 July 2021, 08:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Top- seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan added her second WTA singles title to her collection as she routed her Ukrainian opponent in the final of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

26-year-old Putintseva needed one hour and ten minutes to eliminate Ukraine’s world number 95 Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets 6-4, 6-0 to win the trophy. It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstani didn’t face a break point in the second set dominating over her opponent confidently and powering her way to the title.

Throughout the match Putintseva made three double faults, whereas Kalinina made one. Both tennis players fired one aces each.

Next Putintseva will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
