Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Zheng Qinwen to reach French Open 3rd round

    31 May 2023, 21:23

    PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva advanced to the third round of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva defeated world no.19 Zheng Qinwen of China 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open. In the match that lasted for two hours and 26 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired one ace, saved seven break-points of 13.

    Putintseva is to take on the winner of Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva encounter in the next round of the tournament.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches final of ATP Challenger tennis event in US
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry