Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Zheng Qinwen to reach French Open 3rd round

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 May 2023, 21:23
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beats Zheng Qinwen to reach French Open 3rd round Photo: ktf.kz

PARIS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva advanced to the third round of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva defeated world no.19 Zheng Qinwen of China 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open. In the match that lasted for two hours and 26 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired one ace, saved seven break-points of 13.

Putintseva is to take on the winner of Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva encounter in the next round of the tournament.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
