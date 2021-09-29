Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva and Diyas advance at Astana Open

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 September 2021, 08:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 47 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan celebrated her first confident win at the start of the WTA’s Astana Open 2021 with the total financial commitment of $235,238, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening match top-seed Putintseva eliminated Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. The match lasted for 1 h 9 minutes. The opponents hit one ace and made one double fault each.

It bears to remind that Putintseva already stunned the Georgian in Budapest back in July 2021.

Next the Kazakhstani will face 23-year-old Vera Lapko of Belarus.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas also propelled to the second round of the WTA250 tournament in the Kazakh capital after defeating Russian Anastasia Zakharova in a three-set match 7-6, 6-4, 7-5. Diyas will face 6th-seeded Rebecca Peterson from Sweden.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
