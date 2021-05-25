Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in France

    25 May 2021, 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize fund exceeding $235,000, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round the 4th-seeded Kazakhstani edged out Swedish Rebecca Peterson ranked 59th in the world. Putintseva needed 3h 22 minutes to eliminate Peterson in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

    Next she will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas lost to French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament. Garcia routed the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

