Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in France

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2021, 15:39
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in Strasbourg, France with the prize fund exceeding $235,000, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round the 4th-seeded Kazakhstani edged out Swedish Rebecca Peterson ranked 59th in the world. Putintseva needed 3h 22 minutes to eliminate Peterson in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Next she will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas lost to French Caroline Garcia at the start of the tournament. Garcia routed the Kazakhstani in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year