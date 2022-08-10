Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in doubles in Toronto

    10 August 2022 10:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-American duo Yulia Putintseva and Sofia Kenin have reached the second round of the doubles’ event at the WTA’s National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the opening round Putintseva and Kenin eliminated Hungarian Anna Bondar paired with Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

    Next the Kazakh-American tandem will face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok.

    Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva had eased into the Round of 16 in the singles’ event at the tournament where she will take Spaniard Paola Badosa. Another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is also set to play against American Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Yevseyev lost first-round match at Meerbusch Challenger doubles
    August 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    64-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Akmola region
    Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
    Popular
    1 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
    2 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
    3 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
    4 Kazakhstan to increase student bursaries
    5 U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan