Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in doubles in Toronto
10 August 2022 10:25

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in doubles in Toronto

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-American duo Yulia Putintseva and Sofia Kenin have reached the second round of the doubles’ event at the WTA’s National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the opening round Putintseva and Kenin eliminated Hungarian Anna Bondar paired with Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

Next the Kazakh-American tandem will face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Earlier it was reported that Yulia Putintseva had eased into the Round of 16 in the singles’ event at the tournament where she will take Spaniard Paola Badosa. Another Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is also set to play against American Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.


Photo: sports.kz



Related news
Kazakhstani Yevseyev lost first-round match at Meerbusch Challenger doubles
August 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
64-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Akmola region
Read also
Kazakhstani Yevseyev lost first-round match at Meerbusch Challenger doubles
Kazakhstan celebrates Abai Day
Kazakh women and men’s chess teams finish 8th and 20th at Chess Olympiad
Head of State receives Prime Minister Smailov
64-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Akmola region
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kazakhstan in October
Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Popular
1 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
2 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
3 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
4 Kazakhstan to increase student bursaries
5 U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan

News

Archive