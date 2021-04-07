Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in Charleston by defeating Diyas

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2021, 10:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 31 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the next round of the 2021 Volvo Car Open in Charleston, U.S., by eliminating another Kazakhstani, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Putintseva seeded 11th at the tournament needed 1 h 20 minutes to stun Zarina Diyas in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. She fired 2 aces and made 1 double fault, while Diyas hit no aces and made 3 double faults.

Net Putinsteva will face Garbine Muguruza of Spain who routed Magdalena Frech from Poland in their respective second-round match.

In the opening round of the WTA tournament in Charleston Putintseva outplayed British Harriet Dart.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
