    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in Budapest

    13 July 2022, 10:24

    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – Defending champion Yulia Putintseva strolled into the second round of the WTA’s Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the opening-round match the third-seeded Putintseva eliminated Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

    Next the Kazakhstani will face world N°125 Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

    Last year Putintseva stormed past Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina to win the Hungarian Grand Prix trophy, her second career WTA singles title.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
