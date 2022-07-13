Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in Budapest

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2022, 10:24
Kazakhstan’s Putintseva advances in Budapest

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – Defending champion Yulia Putintseva strolled into the second round of the WTA’s Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the opening-round match the third-seeded Putintseva eliminated Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Next the Kazakhstani will face world N°125 Brazilian Laura Pigossi.

Last year Putintseva stormed past Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina to win the Hungarian Grand Prix trophy, her second career WTA singles title.


Photo: olympic.kz

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan