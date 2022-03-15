Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s processing industry shows steady growth

    15 March 2022, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The country’s processing industry shows steady growth, Kazinform reports.

    In January -February the output grew by 3.9%. 15 regions of Kazakhstan showed growth. The most growth was reported in Atyrau and North Kazakhstan regions as well as in Almaty city, National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.

    Machine building sector output increased by 9.2%, building materials production grew by 2.1%, pharmaceuticals by 17%, beverages by 16.5%, clothes by 12.8%. Mining industry output rose by 6.4%.

    As the Minister noted the construction sector boasts high growth, amount of construction work grew by 7.6%.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

