Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee

    8 June 2023, 19:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – During one of the plenary sessions at the Astana International Forum in the Kazakh capitalб Michael Roee, Chairman of the Israel-Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks, Mr. Roee revealed that during his 20 years in Kazakhstan he traveled through the country from Zhanaozen to Zhetysai, from Saryagash to Maktaaral, from Ust-Kamenogorsk to Kostanay.

    «I don’t remember even where I’ve been and I want to combine it to one big word – capacity, capacity that can be produced in Kazakhstan. We are in a fascinating country there is no even one country like this in the world. The potential is enormous,» he stressed.

    In his words, Israel has roughly 150 000 ha of irrigation fields, while Ordabasy district in the south of Kazakhstan has 75,000 ha of fields, half of what Israel has. «We are producing food for 10 million people and exporting about 2 million dollars of products abroad,» he said.

    Michael Roee went on to stress that Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous. God gave you everything - land, water, climate, but now we have to bridge between the potential and implementation,» he added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Israel Agriculture Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events