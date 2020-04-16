Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's population up in comparison with 2019

    16 April 2020, 10:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the latest data, the population of Kazakhstan totaled 18,67 million people, over 240, 000 people or 1.3% up in comparison with the date registered on 1 March 2019.

    According to the data provided by the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the population of the country amounted to 18 671 000 people. 10 932 000 people or 58.5% of the population reside in the cities and 7 739 000 people or 41.5% of the population reside in the rural areas.

    In the reporting period, the largest population increase was registered in Almaty city (65.6 thousands people), Nur-Sultan city (58.5 thousand people) and Turkestan region (33.1 thousands people).


    Kudrenok Tatyana

