Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan’s population stands at 19,899,377

    10 August 2023, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s population stood at 19,899,377, including 12,317,671 in urban areas and 7,581,706 in rural areas, as of July 1, 2023. Of the total population, 48.8% were men, and 51.2% were women, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    The number of births stood at 189.5 thousand, including 98 thousand boys and 91.5 thousand girls, in the first half of the year in the country. The nationwide crude birth rate was estimated at 19.20 births per 1,000 people.

    The country recorded 63.6 thousand deaths in the said period, with the total mortality rate at 6.44 per 1,000 people. The natural population growth stood at 125.9 thousand people in the first six months of the year. Infant mortality rate was at 7.67 per 1,000 births.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    National Statistics Bureau reveals average age of Kazakhstanis
    Fast-graying Japan's births fall 3.6% to 370,000 in Jan.-June
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo