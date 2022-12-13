Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s population rises by 212 thou since year’s beginning

13 December 2022, 21:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstan’s population is 19,715.2 thousand people, including 12,169.1 thousand (61.7%) urban and 7,546.1 thousand (38.3%) rural people, as of November 1, 2022. The figure has risen by 212 thousand people or 1.1% since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

The natural population increase has dropped by 0.6% to 221 thousand people from 222.3 thousand in January-October last year. The natural population growth rate per 1,000 people was 13.51.

The number of births stood at 333.1 thousand in January-October of 2022, 11.4% less than in 2021 (375.9 thousand). The nationwide crude birth rate was estimated at 1,000 people per 20.37 births.

The total mortality rate stood at 6.86 per 1,000 inhabitants. Infant mortality rate was 8.06 per 1,000 births.


