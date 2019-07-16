Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s population reached 18.49 million as of June 1

16 July 2019, 09:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 1, 2019, Kazakhstan's population reached 18,489,700 people, increasing by 236.4 thousand people, or 1.3%, year on year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In particular, as of the above reporting date, the urban population amounted to 10 million 767,600 people, or 58.2 percent of the total population, while the rural population equaled 7 million 722,100 people or 41.8 percent.

In January-May this year, 1,459 deaths of children under 1 year of age (infants) were registered in Kazakhstan. The number of infant deaths has risen by 6.8 pct year on year. In January-May 2019, the infant mortality rate was 9.04 deaths per 1,000 births (8.54 in the same period of last year).

During that period, 722 infant deaths (637 a year earlier), or 52.9% of the total number of infant deaths (46.6%), were due to the conditions that arise in the perinatal period. The numbers of infant deaths were as follows: 276 (283) or 20.7% (18.9%) from congenital anomalies, 109 (113) or 7.5% (8.3%) from respiratory diseases, and 53 (63) or 3.6% (4.6%) from accidents, poisoning, and injuries.

In January-May 2019, the number of arrivals in Kazakhstan has decreased by 10.8 percent YOY, whereas the number of departures has increased by 19.8%. The country's migration processes take place mainly with the CIS countries. The shares of arrivals from the CIS countries and departures for these countries amounted to 82.6% and 89.5%, respectively.

The number of migrants moving within the country has gone up 19%. Due to interregional movements, the positive change of population migration has been in Mangistau region (515 people), Shymkent (4,144 people), Nur-Sultan (10,936), and Almaty (11,540).

