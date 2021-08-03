Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s population hits 19-million mark

    3 August 2021, 21:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The population of the Republic of Kazakhstan has topped the 19-million mark, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State tweeted that the population of Kazakhstan has reached the historical milestone in the year Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of its Independence.

    «Newborn girl Zhaniya Azamatkyzy from Almaty region has become the 19 millionth citizen of Kazakhstan. Zhaniya is the fourth child in the family,» the tweet reads.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Zhaniya’s parents and all Kazakhstanis.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

