Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Popko wins singles, doubles matches at Orlando Open

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 November 2020, 13:15
Kazakhstan’s Popko wins singles, doubles matches at Orlando Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Peter Polansky of Canada propelled into the next round of men’s doubles event in the ATP Challenger in Orlando, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh-Canadian duo eliminated American Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

6th-seeded Popko will next face American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the men’s singles event.

Another Kazakhstani tandem Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov seeded 2nd at the tournament are also expected to play in the opening round of the men’s doubles event against Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili and American Dennis Novikov.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand