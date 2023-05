Kazakhstan’s Popko out of Tallahassee Round of 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko lost 4:6, 1:6 in the second-round match at the now-running Tallahassee Challenger 2023 to Enzo Couacaud, Kazinform learnt from Sport.kz.

World No. 426 Popko lost to French player Enzo Couacaud ranking 163rd in the world in two sets failing to propel to the semifinals. The match lasted for one hour and nine minutes.