Kudrenok Tatyana
25 October 2020, 10:07
Kazakhstan’s Popko out of Istanbul Challenger Ted Open

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko crashed out of the Istanbul Challenger Ted Open in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the quarterfinal match Popko lost to Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in straight sets 4-6, 0-6. The Kazakhstan didn’t fire any aces and made no double faults.

It is worth mentioning that Ivashka reached the final of the tournament and is set to face Slovakian Martin Klizan.

The total prize fund of the ATP Turkey Challenger is over $104,000.


