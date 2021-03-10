Kazakhstan’s Popko eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinal in St Petersburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger – Grand Palace Championship by Formula TX in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the Round 2 Popko routed another Kazakhstani player Denis Yevseyev in a three-set match 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. The match lasted for 2 h 8 minutes. Popko fired five aces and made four double faults.

Next Popko will face the winner of another second-round encounter. It bears to remind that in the first-round match he stunned Croatian Nino Serdarusic.

The prize pool of the tournament in Saint Petersburg totals $52,080.



