Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko, world’s 350th tennis player, advanced to the main draw of the ATP Challenger tournament in Perugia, Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko beat Croatia’s Nino Serdarušić, ranked 290th in the world, 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the qualification round of the ATP Challenger Perugia. The match lasted for two hours and 52 minutes.