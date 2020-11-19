Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at Orlando Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger in Orlando, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Popko seeded 6th at the tournament defeated American qualifier Zachary Svajda in a three-set match 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

2nd-seed Kazakh duo Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov eliminated Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili and American Dennis Novikov in the opening round of the men’s doubles event in Orlando. They will next face Dmitry Popko and Canadian Peter Polansky.



