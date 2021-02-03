Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at MTA Open in Turkey

3 February 2021, 10:00
ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has cruised into the second round of the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey with the prize fund of €44,820, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round of the MTA Open Popko eliminated Argentinian qualifier Facundo Mena in two sets 7-6, 6-3. The match lasted for 1 hour 46 minutes.

Next Popko will face another Argentinian, this time 6th-seeded Facundo Bagnis who stunned Turkish wildcard Marsel Ilhan in the first-round match.

