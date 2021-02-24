Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles

    24 February 2021, 18:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles, taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round, Dmitry Popko/Aleksandre Metreveli outperformed Russian Yan Dranovskiy and Czech Dominik Palan 6-3, 6-4. The Kazakh-Georgian pair made one double fault, and saved four break points out of five.

    Popko and Metreveli will next face Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Nur-Sultan
