Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 February 2021, 18:43
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances at Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko paired with Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Forte Challenger 100 Men’s Doubles, taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round, Dmitry Popko/Aleksandre Metreveli outperformed Russian Yan Dranovskiy and Czech Dominik Palan 6-3, 6-4. The Kazakh-Georgian pair made one double fault, and saved four break points out of five.

Popko and Metreveli will next face Americans Nathan Pasha and Max Schnur.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year