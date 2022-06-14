Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observes production ramp-up

    14 June 2022, 12:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observes a 5% production ramp-up, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    As Ms Giniyat said, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observed a positive dynamics in 2021. The volume of pharmaceutical products manufacture made 124% compared to 2020. In January-April 2022, these volumes increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2021.

    The Minister says such a growth is associated with the increasing output at JSC Chimpharm, JSC Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory, LLP Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm and LLP Kelun-KazPharm enterprises.

    «Due to the efficient governmental support measures, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry has a huge potential for mutually beneficial investments. Thus, governmental support of long-term agreements of the domestic producers enabled us to expand the share of purchases from 15% in 2020 to 41% in 2021 in monetary terms,» she added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued