Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observes production ramp-up

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 June 2022, 12:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observes a 5% production ramp-up, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

As Ms Giniyat said, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observed a positive dynamics in 2021. The volume of pharmaceutical products manufacture made 124% compared to 2020. In January-April 2022, these volumes increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2021.

The Minister says such a growth is associated with the increasing output at JSC Chimpharm, JSC Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory, LLP Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm and LLP Kelun-KazPharm enterprises.

«Due to the efficient governmental support measures, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry has a huge potential for mutually beneficial investments. Thus, governmental support of long-term agreements of the domestic producers enabled us to expand the share of purchases from 15% in 2020 to 41% in 2021 in monetary terms,» she added.


