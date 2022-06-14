Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry meets 24% of domestic demand – Minister

    14 June 2022, 13:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Domestic pharmaceutical industry remains highly dependent on imports, Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat admitted Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While taking the floor at the meeting of the Government, Minister Giniyat said import dependence of the pharmaceutical industry remains high as it meets only 24% of domestic demand in terms of pharmaceuticals and medical products.

    Kazakhstan, in her words, is import dependent in terms of technologies, components for pharmaceuticals, and substances.

    «To solve the problems of the industry promptly, the Ministry will establish a coordination council dealing with the issues of development of medical and pharmaceutical industry consisting of reps of government agencies and business community,» Azhar Giniyat said.

    It was added that the Ministry of Healthcare is in the process of revising the existing offtake agreements to introduce innovations, attract foreign investment to the domestic pharmaceutical industry and more.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

