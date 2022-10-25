Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to WTO presents Credentials to WTO Director-General

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and international economic organizations Zhanar Aitzhan presented her credentials to the WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed her gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the decision to establish a Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the WTO. According to the Director General, Kazakhstan will make a significant contribution to the implementation of the agreements reached during the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, which was successfully held in June 2022 under Kazakhstan's chairmanship, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In her turn, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan noted that since its accession to the WTO in 2015, Kazakhstan has consistently and actively supported the multilateral trading system. For instance, Kazakhstan had previously chaired the WTO Committee on Trade and Environment, and since 2018 our country is chairing the WTO Special Session of the Council for Trade in Services. Kazakhstan is further committed to facilitating the accession of Central Asian countries to the WTO and representing the trade interests of landlocked developing countries.

Photo: gov.kz



