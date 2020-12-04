Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to UN presents credentials to António Guterres

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Magzhan Ilyassov presented his credentials to UN Secretary General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the UN Secretary General praised high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN across all aspects of the UN agenda. Guterres emphasized that Kazakhstan is an immensely important and reliable partner of the international organization, firmly committed to multilateralism. The country, according to Guterres, is renowned for its traditions of mutual respect for different religions and cultures as well as mediation between different countries.

The UN Secretary General went on to stress Kazakhstan’s leadership in global disarmament and other spheres is of paramount importance and the UN truly appreciates its role in the Central Asian region.

António Guterres also reminded that he has been to Kazakhstan on several occasions and conveyed his warm wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Magzhan Ilyassov, in turn, conveyed the best wishes on behalf of Kazakhstan’s leadership to the UN Secretary General and briefed him on the priorities of Kazakhstan’s work in the UN in the context of further strengthening of partnership. The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN said the country will continue to strengthen global nuclear disarmament, counteract international terrorism and facilitate the initiatives spearheaded by President Tokayev at the General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, including the establishment of the International Agency for Biological Safety and the proclamation of an International Year of Mobilizing Volunteers for Development.

Magzhan Ilyassov presented a new book «Father of the Nation» by Rupert Goodman, Chair of the British-Kazakh Society, published by FIRST, to UN Secretary General António Guterres.